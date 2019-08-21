Equitec Specialists Upped Its Stake in Rexnord New (Put) (RXN) as Share Value Rose; Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Holding in Nxp Semiconducto (NXPI) by $68.21 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconducto (NXPI) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 783,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 614 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54,000, down from 784,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconducto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.91. About 894,321 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN) by 726.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 129,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 147,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 235,444 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17,549 shares to 27,186 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tactile Systems by 326,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 34,000 shares. 28,225 are held by Verition Fund Ltd Company. Moreover, Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh has 0.03% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 100,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 58,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 1.86M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 67,617 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp reported 2.81 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 205,596 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). D E Shaw And owns 342,311 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 81,475 were accumulated by Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Co. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) or 30,300 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). 42,042 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Llc.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co by 6,673 shares to 192,900 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MTSC).

