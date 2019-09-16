Equitec Specialists Trimmed Its Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) Holding as Valuation Declined; King Street Capital Management LP Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Decreased as Shares Declined

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 51.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 49,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 408,362 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 7.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.16 million, down from 11.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) 6.0% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties: Focused On The Experience And On The Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.69M for 13.97 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 9.33 million shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Group reported 256,019 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 848,801 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 4,546 shares. 28,058 were accumulated by Stevens Capital Mgmt L P. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Cwm Ltd Co owns 2,674 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 41,474 shares. Wasatch Incorporated reported 60,178 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 9,781 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Kempen Cap Nv invested in 55,582 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.06% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:D) by 66,500 shares to 126,400 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co by 107,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,484 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Adirondack Trust has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 53,372 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tru Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 431,700 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp invested 1.17% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.05% or 34,071 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.23% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Lc has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 59,615 shares. Security National accumulated 75 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 18,350 are held by Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 46,078 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital invested in 134,776 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Harvest Fund Advisors Lc holds 32.86 million shares or 9.16% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons This High-Yield Pipeline Stock Is Excited About What’s Ahead – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01 million for 24.70 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

King Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $21.10 billion and $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.20 million shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $75.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.