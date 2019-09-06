Equitec Specialists Stake in Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Has Cut as Stock Rose; Wills Financial Group Has Lowered Its Position in Travelers Companies (TRV) as Stock Value Rose

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.05. About 78,541 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $151.74. About 1.20 million shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC), A Stock That Climbed 33% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MTS Equips University To Test New Materials For Construction And Transportation Industries – PRNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MTS to Hold First Ever Analyst Day on September 4, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $110,654 activity.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.65 million for 21.56 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust Communications holds 0.27% or 91,538 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 3,813 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt Inc has 26,235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 33,439 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 39,204 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 8,031 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 0.19% or 50,695 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares has 27,368 shares. Moreover, Geode Ltd Liability has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Parametric Associate Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has 0.11% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 8,154 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 902,384 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 12,155 shares stake.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (NYSE:RYAM) by 415,500 shares to 479,400 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (NYSEMKT:HCHC) by 553,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Higher Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials climb as risk-off boosts Treasury yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 16.01 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,056 shares to 29,842 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).