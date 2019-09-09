Equitec Specialists Stake in Iridium Communications (Call) (IRDM) Trimmed by $678,600; Hershey Foods (HSY) Position Lifted by Cypress Capital Management Llc

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 379,598 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 22/05/2018 – Iridium Completes Sixth Successful Iridium® NEXT Launch; 09/04/2018 – lridium Announces Target Launch Date for the lridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 03/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – FIFTH SET OF 10 IRIDIUM NEXT SATELLITES, LAUNCHED FRIDAY BY SPACEX, HAVE BEGUN TESTING AND VALIDATION PROCESS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Iridium Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRDM); 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Fund $87 Million Into the Debt Service Reserve Account; 27/03/2018 – Iridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 30/03/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES FALCON 9 ROCKET WITH 10 IRIDIUM SATELLITES; 06/04/2018 – ACS ACS.MC SAYS THE OPERATION WILL RESULT IN IRIDIUM OWNING 50 PCT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN ROAD MANAGEMENT SERVICES (A13) HOLDINGS LIMITED; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Inmarsat’s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hershey Foods Corp (HSY) by 84.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 9,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 20,755 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 11,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hershey Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $158.98. About 1.22 million shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – APRIL RETAIL TAKEAWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY VS PRIOR YEAR DUE TO CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOR IN A SHORTER SEASON

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B Riley Finl Inc by 76,971 shares to 131,891 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn) by 2.39M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iridium Communications: An Undervalued Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow – The Motley Fool” published on April 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Iridium Awarded Gateway Support and Maintenance Contract by the US Department of Defense – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iridium, Icom unveil dedicated satellite PTT radio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iridium: Connecting The Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $90,780 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 0% or 14,550 shares. 22,111 are owned by Redmond Asset Ltd Company. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Llc invested in 842,863 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 670 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc has 31,349 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 357,137 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 10,660 shares. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Blair William And Il reported 377,904 shares. Capital New York invested in 39,500 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 14,101 shares. Everence Mngmt holds 16,070 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 17,512 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) or 634,233 shares.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What To Do With The Hershey Company At All-Time Highs? – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hershey +3% as Goldman expects price hike – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hershey: Sweet Product, Sour Management – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hershey: A Good Opportunity To Take Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS warms up to Hershey – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 15,480 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Loomis Sayles And Company Ltd Partnership invested in 654 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd holds 1,269 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mgmt has invested 0.15% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Hardman Johnston Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). The Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc has invested 0.73% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 56,571 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,070 shares. American Century invested in 1.09M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 42,944 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Brinker Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,310 shares. 11,763 are owned by Gam Holdings Ag. Franklin Inc owns 77,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diligent Invsts Ltd has 5,920 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. 360,715 shares were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL, worth $44.40M on Wednesday, May 1.