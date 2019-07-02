Equitec Specialists Raised Rexnord New (Put) (RXN) Stake; Dynatronics (DYNT) Has 2.33 Sentiment

Equitec Specialists Llc increased Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN) stake by 726.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Equitec Specialists Llc acquired 129,300 shares as Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN)’s stock rose 2.88%. The Equitec Specialists Llc holds 147,100 shares with $3.70 million value, up from 17,800 last quarter. Rexnord Corp New (Put) now has $3.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 716,064 shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Dynatronics Corp (DYNT) investors sentiment decreased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 7 funds started new and increased holdings, while 3 sold and decreased stakes in Dynatronics Corp. The funds in our database now have: 1.10 million shares, up from 1.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Dynatronics Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.31 million. It makes and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products.

Analysts await Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Dynatronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dynatronics Corporation for 200,000 shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 576,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 114,865 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 22,086 shares.

The stock increased 3.02% or $0.0499 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6999. About 2,351 shares traded. Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) has declined 38.97% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.40% the S&P500. Some Historical DYNT News: 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY NET SALES $16.6 MLN VS $7.7 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Dynatronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYNT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na accumulated 1.51M shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 417,191 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Communications reported 342,311 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) or 152,009 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department invested in 26 shares. 100,000 are owned by Fort Washington Advisors Oh. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0.11% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Prudential Fincl stated it has 118,319 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 14,593 shares. Pnc Fin Service Group Incorporated holds 155,355 shares. Numerixs Techs reported 17,600 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Capital Fund has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Us Bancorp De reported 0% stake.

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased Dte Energy Co stake by 6,673 shares to 192,900 valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC) stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 13,200 shares. Centerpoint Energy Inc was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $92,750 activity. 3,500 shares were bought by Longren David C., worth $92,750.