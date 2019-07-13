Equitec Specialists Position in Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lifted Holding

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 78,221 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 3,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,010 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 9,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 856,624 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn) by 2.39 million shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN) by 129,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.37 million for 21.96 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 05/31/2019: BIG,FCAU,GM,F,TM,HMC,GCO,RRGB – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does MTS Systems Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MTSC) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 26, 2018 : ENTA, BKE, MTSC, GSM – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MTS Upsizes and Prices Offering of $350 Million of 5.750% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,921 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 37,594 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 25,528 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 107,405 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Communication owns 91,538 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 243 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 8,154 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Ameritas Inv Inc holds 0% or 1,475 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Moreover, Amer Grp has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Confluence Investment Mngmt Lc reported 105,707 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 518 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 11,254 shares to 5,823 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,282 shares, and cut its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. 29,366 shares valued at $4.36 million were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. $3.42 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $4.65 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. 422,056 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $66.44 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96 million worth of stock or 98,262 shares. 8,187 shares were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D, worth $1.26M.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DNBF, BKS, and EE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Endeavour Silver: Waiting For Savior, Waiting For Terronera – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Headwinds seen for beauty stocks – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek US Holdings Names Blake Fernandez SVP of Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bancorporation & has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 99,790 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.26% or 158,725 shares. Iowa-based Hills Bancshares & Tru has invested 0.33% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 27,576 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Commerce owns 560 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Montag A holds 1,462 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 0.17% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 18,236 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Goldman Sachs Gru owns 1.36M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Campbell And Com Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 6,497 shares.