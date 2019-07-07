Equitec Specialists Position in Hc2 Hldgs (HCHC) Has Lifted by $1.11 Million as Shares Declined; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stake Maintained by Element Capital Management Llc

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 2050.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 553,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 580,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 264,243 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 53.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 16/05/2018 – HC2 Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings 4Q Rev $458.5M; 09/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings: Paul K. Voigt Steps Down as Senior Managing Director of Investments; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Loss $35M; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Re-Affirms 2018 Guidance for Construction and Marine Services Segments; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $110 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED BRIDGE LOANS; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRIVATE OFFERING OF $105 MLN OF ITS 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas with Azteca America; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of Private Offering of $105 Million Senior Secured Notes

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 167.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 3,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,633 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, up from 2,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 201,962 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $119,276 activity. Another trade for 5,750 shares valued at $15,086 was made by Ferraro Joseph Anthony on Friday, March 15. Herbst Suzi R bought $10,002 worth of stock or 3,770 shares. Sena Michael J. had bought 9,600 shares worth $25,056.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares to 59,058 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 17,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,653 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold HCHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 5.28% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.27% or 580,592 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) for 53,772 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) or 242,170 shares. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 17,965 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation owns 623,676 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 8,886 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 20,440 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 51,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Gabelli Funds has 0% invested in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Invesco Ltd has 379,087 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 14,279 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 20,115 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 36,200 shares. Jump Trading Ltd reported 37,022 shares.

