Equitec Specialists Maintains Stake in Dominion Energy (Put) (D); As Noble Energy (NBL) Shares Declined, Comerica Bank Has Increased Its Holding

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (D) by 111.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 66,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 126,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77M, up from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 25,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 117,692 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, up from 92,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 4.38 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 3,639 shares to 132,029 shares, valued at $27.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 9,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,324 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 5,955 shares. Baldwin Invest Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Hm Payson invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Fdx Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 10,060 shares. Qs Llc stated it has 68,184 shares. Waddell Reed holds 287,200 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 13,843 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indiana-based Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Alphamark Limited Liability Com stated it has 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 171 shares. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Horizon Investments Limited Co holds 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 13,168 shares. Moreover, Company Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 11,646 shares. Rampart Management Co Llc has 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 4,151 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Motley Fool Wealth Management accumulated 24,750 shares. First National Tru reported 74,921 shares stake. Madison Incorporated invested in 0.21% or 156,031 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested in 276,368 shares. 64,107 are owned by Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co has invested 0.36% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security reported 34,951 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 2,134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.98% or 29,498 shares. Franklin Inc invested in 21.91M shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp owns 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18,375 shares. Mai Capital holds 0.01% or 2,678 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Grp invested in 31,123 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 11,100 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $123,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd by 28,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,463 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys (Put) (NYSE:EPR).