Equitec Specialists Lowered Its Stake in Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) by $643,800; Wolverine Asset Management Has Lowered Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake by $690,000 as Share Price Rose

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 64,822 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 69,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 283,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, down from 352,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 490,774 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.67 million for 10.66 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.57 million for 20.85 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

