Equitec Specialists Lifted Its Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) Position by $917,400; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 182.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 152,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 236,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, up from 83,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.69 million market cap company. It closed at $4.09 lastly. It is up 73.52% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 23,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 983,135 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $289.68 million, up from 959,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37M shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Endeavour Silver and Alexco Resource among Energy/Materials gainers; Cleveland-Cliffs and California Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yuma Energy and CARBO Ceramics among Energy/Materials gainers; Sundance Energy Australia and Blueknight Energy Partners among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Prn) by 4.43 million shares to 985,000 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 20,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,288 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 213,513 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $88.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 548,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,204 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).