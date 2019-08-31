Equitec Specialists Lifted Its Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) Position by $2.06 Million; Stock Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Woodmont Investment Counsel Decreased by $851,067 Its Position

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 123.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 322,267 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 40,842 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares to 59,058 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 5.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.33M shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IRDM).

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EPR Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPR Properties prices $500M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Corp reported 58,133 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Federated Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 51,152 shares. Axa invested in 137,809 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,293 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 7,526 shares. 587,126 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Inc. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Hanson Mcclain reported 116 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 107,236 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested 0.79% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Earnest has 20 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 43,286 shares to 296,617 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).