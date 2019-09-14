Equitec Specialists Lifted Dominion Energy (Call) (D) Holding by $7.71 Million; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stock Declined While Dodge & Cox Upped by $93.50 Million Its Holding

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 3.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 48.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 billion, up from 44.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 2.54 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes; 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 04/04/2018 – Juniper Research: PayPal Heads Mobile Wallet Rankings as Users Forecast to Pass 2 Billion Next Year; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D) by 167.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 100,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.37M, up from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 3.22 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.42 million shares to 99.84M shares, valued at $4.12 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 9,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.80M shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys by 555,110 shares to 164,024 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd by 28,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,463 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

