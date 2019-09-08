Equitec Specialists Increases Stake in Rexnord New (Put) (RXN); Mattel (MAT) Share Value Rose While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lowered Its Stake

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN) by 726.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 129,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 147,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 796,638 shares traded or 32.75% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 33,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 19,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 52,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 3.63M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Margo Georgiadis to Step Down to Pursue New Opportunity; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY NAMES MARGO GEORGIADIS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing Follows Announcement Thursday That CEO Georgiadis Would Leave and Ynon Kreiz Would Become CEO; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Mattel Inc. Snr Unscd Notes Rtg To ‘B+’ (RR: ‘5’); 18/05/2018 – Hot Wheels® Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Bd Members; 20/04/2018 – MATTEL – KREIZ TO GET TARGET ANNUAL CASH INCENTIVE OPPORTUNITY UNDER MATTEL INCENTIVE PLAN OF 150% OF BASE SALARY, UP TO MAXIMUM OF 300% OF BASE SALARY; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis exits for top job at Ancestry.com; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ WILL ALSO BECOME CHAIRMAN, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, EFFECTIVE UPON HIS ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $31.07M for 27.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.00% EPS growth.

