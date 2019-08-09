Equitec Specialists Increases Stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR); As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Cut Its Stake by $1.02 Million

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 123.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 33,317 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 82,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 93,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 735,919 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may reach deal with Flipkart by June-end; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ OPENING VETERINARY SERVICES CLINICS IN WALMART LOCATIONS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN PRICE COMPETITIVENESS AND WAGES IN THE US, HAS TO WORK MORE ON INCREASING ASSORTMENT AND BEING ON TIME; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart’s Aa2 Long-term And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings Following Flipkart Announcement; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails; 03/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart co-founder likely to quit after Walmart takeover; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Prepared Dinners, Meal Kits in Blow to Blue Apron; 17/04/2018 – Walmart Revamps E-commerce Site — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tuition Play Comes as Choosy Employees Head for Exits

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co by 36,811 shares to 111,140 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $937,125 were sold by Hirons Michael L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 205,687 shares. 27,200 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 32 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 3,098 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 4,000 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has 159,610 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0.02% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 937,095 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 3,490 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 820,729 are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 3,499 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% or 70,287 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking owns 164,112 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc owns 12,683 shares. Kistler owns 336 shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,430 shares to 142,589 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.53 billion for 22.20 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.