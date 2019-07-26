Equitec Specialists Increases Holding in Rexnord New (Put) (RXN); As Viasat (VSAT) Share Value Rose, Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Trimmed Position by $770,000

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 94,516 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN) by 726.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 129,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 284,599 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $6.14M worth of stock. $1.87 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC. Shares for $143,000 were sold by LAY B ALLEN.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Bridger Management stated it has 480,179 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 224,418 shares. Blair William And Il reported 66,283 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 36,466 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 84,984 shares. Nwq Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.71% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 197,687 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Com. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Regions Corp reported 1,235 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 40,823 shares stake. Herald Investment Limited reported 1.97% stake. Strs Ohio holds 7,400 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1,938 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $92,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 9,915 shares. James Invest Rech has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh stated it has 100,000 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability stated it has 67,693 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.13% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). 89,100 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership owns 20,100 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 21,484 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 2.93M shares. Skyline Asset Limited Partnership reported 450,126 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Natl Ins Tx owns 125,710 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 11,000 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,058 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IRDM).