Equitec Specialists Increases Holding in Hc2 Hldgs (HCHC); As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Market Valuation Rose, Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Increased Stake

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 2050.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 553,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.40% . The institutional investor held 580,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 124,452 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 62.06% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRICING OF $110 MLN OF 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRIVATE OFFERING OF $105 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ HC2 Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCHC); 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS – STARTING APRIL 23, KMCC-TV WILL AIR ALL CURRENT AZTECA AMERICA PROGRAMMING, SERVICING LAS VEGAS NEVADA; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM AND TACK-ON NOTE ISSUANCE ARE CREDIT POSITIVE FOR HC2; NO RATINGS IMPACT; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Loss $35M; 13/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings Broadcasting Unit Names Louis Libin Managing Director of Strategy; 13/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings Broadcasting Unit Names Kurt Hanson Technology Chief; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM CREDIT POSITIVE FOR HC2

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 13,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 635,055 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.29 million, up from 621,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.94. About 1.52 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.63, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold HCHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 5.28% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Fincl Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 1.01M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Ameritas Investment has invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Mittleman Brothers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.89% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Ancora Advisors Ltd invested in 0.02% or 242,170 shares. Acadian Asset has 458,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 31,705 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 8,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading LP owns 20,534 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern owns 479,424 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) for 580,592 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 136,766 shares. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $119,276 activity. Sena Michael J. bought $25,056 worth of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) on Friday, March 15. Ferraro Joseph Anthony had bought 5,750 shares worth $15,086 on Friday, March 15. FALCONE PHILIP bought $53,460 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 11,000 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 17,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,653 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Global Americas owns 94,480 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Comerica Bancorp has 126,272 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Capital holds 13.22 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 307 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 0.01% stake. Fil Limited reported 216,913 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Capital Lc stated it has 0.85% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cutler Capital Management Limited Com owns 51,307 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Natixis invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.67% or 22,335 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). British Columbia Investment Corp reported 77,562 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.14% or 47,079 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 235,735 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $21.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 47,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

