Equitec Specialists Holds Stake in Rexnord New (Put) (RXN); Silicom LTD (SILC) Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Boosted Position

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN) by 726.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 129,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 342,730 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 8,480 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 19.14% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 5.50 million shares to 3.33M shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co by 6,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,900 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 208,050 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor invested in 0.18% or 12,930 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Moors Cabot holds 11,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Skyline Asset LP holds 450,126 shares. 44,675 were reported by Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Paradigm Cap Ny holds 80,300 shares. Moreover, Amer Intl Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Broadview Advsrs Ltd holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 333,956 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 54,325 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Hsbc Holding Pcl has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.13% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 28,000 shares.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,265 shares to 154,654 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

