Equitec Specialists Holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) Boosted by $5.40 Million; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $432,783 as Stock Value Rose

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 650.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 415,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 479,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 654,522 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 54.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78M, down from 162,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.02. About 14.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co by 36,811 shares to 111,140 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 17,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,653 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,980 shares to 37,942 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

