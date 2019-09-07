Equitec Specialists Has Upped Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) as Market Value Declined; Home Depot (HD) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Boosted Position by $1.42 Million as Share Price Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 7,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 43,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 36,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 86.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 110,300 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 237,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.35 million, up from 127,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,309 shares to 57,172 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS) by 6,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,002 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd reported 816,952 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Incorporated reported 18,570 shares. 5,855 are owned by Bollard Gru Limited Co. Penobscot Mngmt has invested 1.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 707 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 3,085 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Freestone Cap Hldgs Llc holds 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 8,187 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,483 shares. Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Becker stated it has 9,651 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Limited Liability Com reported 15,010 shares stake. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Company holds 1.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 17,296 shares. The California-based Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability has invested 1.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meridian Counsel has invested 1.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 26,100 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co by 6,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MTSC).