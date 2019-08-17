Equitec Specialists Has Upped Hc2 Hldgs (HCHC) Holding By $1.11 Million; Bluefin Trading Has Trimmed By $1.26 Million Its Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) Holding

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) stake by 90% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 90,000 shares as Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP)’s stock declined 32.61%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 10,000 shares with $146,000 value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) now has $665.26 million valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 424,915 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR

Equitec Specialists Llc increased Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) stake by 2050.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Equitec Specialists Llc acquired 553,592 shares as Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC)’s stock rose 1.40%. The Equitec Specialists Llc holds 580,592 shares with $1.42 million value, up from 27,000 last quarter. Hc2 Hldgs Inc now has $97.66M valuation. The stock increased 4.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 75,897 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 62.06% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 23/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas with Azteca America; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Loss $35M; 14/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings LP Exits Position in HC2; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 23/05/2018 – HC2 at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of Private Offering of $105 M Senior Secured Notes; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRIVATE OFFERING OF $105 MLN OF ITS 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of Private Offering of $105 Million Senior Secured Notes; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $110 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED BRIDGE LOANS; 13/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings Broadcasting Unit Names Kurt Hanson Technology Chief

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased Dte Energy Co stake by 6,673 shares to 192,900 valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nabors Industries Ltd stake by 104,741 shares and now owns 122,109 shares. Virtus Invt Partners Inc was reduced too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $119,276 activity. FALCONE PHILIP also bought $53,460 worth of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) shares. 6,000 shares were bought by Herbst Suzi R, worth $15,672. On Friday, March 15 Sena Michael J. bought $25,056 worth of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) or 9,600 shares. Another trade for 5,750 shares valued at $15,086 was bought by Ferraro Joseph Anthony.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold HCHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 5.28% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 623,676 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 22,898 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Voya Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 20,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 20,534 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 298,510 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 379,087 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 307,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 88,207 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Inc stated it has 27,126 shares. Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) for 53,772 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt accumulated 0% or 51,800 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Limited Co has 97,072 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 306,897 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 43,627 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc stated it has 15,608 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested in 0.19% or 102,076 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 34,946 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 99,519 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Aperio Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,738 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset accumulated 1.49 million shares. Gru Incorporated holds 127,320 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Co stated it has 42,911 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. $502,369 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was bought by GOINGS E V on Friday, August 2. CLONINGER KRISS III also bought $59,985 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Square Inc stake by 18,914 shares to 109,214 valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 29,030 shares and now owns 33,130 shares. Snap Inc (Call) was raised too.