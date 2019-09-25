Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Stake by $493,000; Valuation Rose; Asset Management Group Trimmed Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Rose

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92M, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 4.89 million shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 64.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 94,469 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (AREEP) by 19,197 shares to 24,918 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 556,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:D).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.56M for 21.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,021 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 76,715 shares. 45,973 were reported by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 9,979 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability holds 173,958 shares. Moreover, First Bank Of Omaha has 0.26% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Eagle Boston Invest Inc has invested 0.79% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Thb Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.2% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Rafferty Asset Ltd Com has 27,643 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Advisory Serv Networks Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 873 shares. 237,319 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 4, 2019 : SYY, ALXN, CLX, ON, AMG, BSAC, SAIA, MTSC, JOUT, UFI, LPG, NSSC – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Invitae (NVTA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) CEO Jeff Graves on Q3 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley sees PepsiCo as underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.