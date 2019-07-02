Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Position; Innospec (IOSP) Shorts Increased By 8.87%

Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) had an increase of 8.87% in short interest. IOSP’s SI was 256,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.87% from 235,700 shares previously. With 75,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s short sellers to cover IOSP’s short positions. The SI to Innospec Inc’s float is 1.07%. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $92.65. About 122,223 shares traded or 15.59% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) stake by 45.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC)’s stock rose 7.75%. The Equitec Specialists Llc holds 13,200 shares with $719,000 value, down from 24,200 last quarter. Mts Sys Corp (Call) now has $1.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.54. About 120,299 shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to gas and oil exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It operates through four divisions: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. It has a 24.91 P/E ratio. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Innospec (IOSP) Up 40% in 6 Months: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Innospec Inc. (IOSP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Innospec (IOSP) Shares Up 37% YTD: What’s Behind the Rally? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Innospec Appoints Claudia Poccia as Non-Employee Director – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Innospec (IOSP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MTS Systems Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MTSC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does MTS Systems Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MTSC) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Bets Paying Off At MTSC As New 52-Week High Reached – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.49M for 22.87 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd has 45,710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.86% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 0.17% or 11,840 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 8,621 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Financial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 204,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 1,500 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Suntrust Banks holds 5,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 4,505 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 2,473 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 7,175 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) stake by 110,300 shares to 237,600 valued at $43.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped B Riley Finl Inc stake by 76,971 shares and now owns 131,891 shares. Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (NYSE:RYAM) was raised too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity. $56,306 worth of stock was bought by GRAVES JEFFREY A on Friday, May 17.