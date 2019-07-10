Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed Its Holding in Iridium Communications (Call) (IRDM) as Stock Rose; Arga Investment Management LP Lifted Stake in Sasol LTD (SSL)

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 483,832 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to lridium; 16/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 27/03/2018 – lridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO TARGETED FOR MAY 19 LAUNCH; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 09/03/2018 Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 30/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sends Ten More Iridium Satellites to Orbit; 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 52,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,391 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, up from 294,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 220,609 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 18.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD AYOJ.J – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON REVENUE AND EARNINGS OF AYO TECHNOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – NO CASH DIVIDEND BE DECLARED FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – ENTERED LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH INTEGRATED CHEMICAL AND ENERGY MULTINATIONAL SASOL SOUTH AFRICA; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY TO MANAGE SASOL COMMS, SECURITY SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SEES UPPER END OF GAS OUTPUT GUIDANCE OF 114-118 BSCF; 28/05/2018 – Union may strike over black employees’ share plan at S.Africa’s Sasol -state mediator; 19/04/2018 – Sasol Mining Production Hit Following Fatalities; 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 , NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION- CANADA 14.9 BSCF 16.8 BSCF; 09/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 22/05/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 475 RAND FROM 470 RAND

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $247,145 activity. On Friday, May 24 Rush Parker William bought $90,780 worth of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) or 4,000 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN) by 129,300 shares to 147,100 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys (Call) (NYSE:EPR) by 27,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,100 shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 835,389 are held by Principal Fincl. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 350 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 104,876 shares in its portfolio. 62 were reported by Whittier Trust. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Com reported 21,710 shares. Brave Asset Incorporated holds 12,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Herald Inv Mngmt has invested 1.21% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 300 shares. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 83,326 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) or 13,250 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Liability Corp has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 950.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% EPS growth.

