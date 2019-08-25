Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed Holding in Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) by $594,000; Constellation Brands (STZ) Position Maintained by First Allied Advisory Services Inc

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 2,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 10,690 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 8,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 93,428 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore

