Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed Holding in Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) as Shares Rose; Yhb Investment Advisors Has Cut Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $318,560; Share Price Rose

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 51,115 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $206.28. About 338,452 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,256 shares to 29,654 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 97,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,688 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,379 are held by Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. Mawer Investment Mgmt Limited invested 0.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0.01% or 2,037 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests reported 30,544 shares. 52,377 are owned by Jacobson And Schmitt Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Long Island Lc holds 1.66% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 72,911 shares. Cibc World Corporation owns 92,118 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H And Communication has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nadler Fincl Gru Incorporated accumulated 1,145 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fmr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 620,059 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 21,180 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 126,298 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 0.06% or 5,015 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 1,174 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Central Bancorp Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 411 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 463,414 shares. 34,386 are owned by Sei Invests Company. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 3,605 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,662 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 32,500 shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated reported 1,475 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 7,023 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,163 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0% or 45,710 shares in its portfolio. Walthausen & Limited Liability Com accumulated 115,300 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 2.67 million shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc reported 26,110 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Mairs Power reported 0.02% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 167 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc by 133,851 shares to 158,951 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 24,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (NYSE:RYAM).