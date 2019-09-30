Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed By $1.86 Million Its Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) Stake; Shorts at KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (KGFHF) Lowered By 6.09%

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) stake by 51.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 25,200 shares as Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR)’s stock declined 6.25%. The Equitec Specialists Llc holds 23,900 shares with $1.78 million value, down from 49,100 last quarter. Epr Pptys (Call) now has $5.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 81,184 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90

KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:KGFHF) had a decrease of 6.09% in short interest. KGFHF’s SI was 4.19M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.09% from 4.46 million shares previously. With 16,600 avg volume, 252 days are for KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:KGFHF)’s short sellers to cover KGFHF’s short positions. It closed at $2.54 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement services and products through a network of retail stores and other channels located primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company has market cap of $5.38 billion. The firm offers garden furnishing, exterior lighting, performance hand and power tools, heating and cooling systems, security and water treatment products, air treatment products, and communication products. It has a 10.5 P/E ratio. It also engages in the property investment, sourcing, finance, and IT services businesses.

Among 3 analysts covering EPR Properties Common Stock (NYSE:EPR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EPR Properties Common Stock has $8300 highest and $2000 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is -19.89% below currents $76.98 stock price. EPR Properties Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) rating on Friday, August 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $8200 target. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.70 million for 14.26 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt accumulated 256,019 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackenzie invested in 117,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 43,000 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 64,335 shares. Bessemer invested in 0.02% or 78,872 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.03% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 1.14 million shares. Parkside Financial Bank Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 437 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Kistler holds 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 336 shares. Zacks Investment Management holds 20,632 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.1% or 90,000 shares. Colony Gru Ltd owns 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 2,750 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.46% or 34,300 shares in its portfolio.

Equitec Specialists Llc increased South Jersey Inds Inc stake by 131,270 shares to 242,861 valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hostess Brands Inc stake by 556,619 shares and now owns 1.86 million shares. Hostess Brands Inc (Call) was raised too.