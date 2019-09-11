Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) Stake by $438,600; Lafayette Investments Decreased Alleghany (Y) Holding by $1.03 Million

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $763.66. About 34,306 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 1.93 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc by 133,851 shares to 158,951 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc by 92,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 590 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research holds 0% or 6,150 shares in its portfolio. Pecaut And Communications holds 76,050 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 3,326 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Geode Management Lc reported 10.78 million shares. Fiera Cap Corp holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 5,999 shares. Comm Savings Bank owns 10,546 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology reported 58,950 shares. Addison Cap owns 1.3% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 39,774 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 170 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 4,691 shares. Cibc Mkts owns 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 115,138 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 50 were accumulated by Dubuque Bancshares And Trust.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American International Group, Inc. (AIG) CEO Brian Duperreault Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $856.53 million for 13.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $96.23 million for 27.83 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance has invested 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Veritas Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 417 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.08% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Texas Yale Corporation holds 700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lafayette owns 12,464 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 4,706 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 167 shares. Dupont Mngmt accumulated 1,114 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 41,738 shares. 35,350 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 0.05% or 9,342 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 3,391 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Del Com New (NYSE:DAL) by 48,845 shares to 62,520 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc Sponsored Ad.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Slack: Overfull Valuation Taking Its Toll – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Jakks Pacific considers sale to Jazwares parent – L.A. Biz” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Box: Undue Pessimism – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medallia: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Science Applications Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.