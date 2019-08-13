Equitec Specialists Has Raised Position in Hc2 Hldgs (HCHC) as Market Value Rose; As Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Share Value Rose, Highstreet Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $6.05 Million

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 20,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 83,243 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.99 million, down from 103,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 678,348 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract; 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 17/05/2018 – Pfister Energy Completes Production On Lockheed Martin’s Largest Solar Field

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 2050.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 553,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.40% . The institutional investor held 580,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 177,284 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 62.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $110 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED BRIDGE LOANS; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Re-Affirms 2018 Guidance for Construction and Marine Services Segments; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 13/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings Broadcasting Unit Names Louis Libin Managing Director of Strategy; 24/04/2018 – HC2 Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 10 Days; 15/03/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS FY18 AJD EBITA OF $60 MLN- $65 MLN FOR DBM GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings: Paul K. Voigt Steps Down as Senior Managing Director of Investments; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRIVATE OFFERING OF $105 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRIVATE OFFERING OF $105 MLN OF ITS 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 24/04/2018 – HC2 Holdings Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.63, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold HCHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 5.28% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 53,802 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 623,676 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 5,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 83,090 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 66,182 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0% stake. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) for 39,425 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability invested in 309,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 0% or 3,578 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $119,276 activity. Sena Michael J. also bought $25,056 worth of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) shares. 20,000 shares were bought by FALCONE PHILIP, worth $53,460 on Friday, March 15. Ferraro Joseph Anthony had bought 5,750 shares worth $15,086 on Friday, March 15.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 26,100 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc by 26,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,648 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19,980 shares to 352,789 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc. by 3,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

