Equitec Specialists Has Raised Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) Holding By $2.06 Million; Glacier Peak Capital Has Lowered Jd.Com Sponsored Adr Class A (JD) Position By $557,880

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Jd.Com Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A (JD) stake by 26.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 18,596 shares as Jd.Com Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A (JD)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 51,404 shares with $1.55 million value, down from 70,000 last quarter. Jd.Com Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A now has $52.42B valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $31.27. About 6.90 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery

Equitec Specialists Llc increased Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) stake by 123.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Equitec Specialists Llc acquired 27,100 shares as Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR)’s stock rose 5.07%. The Equitec Specialists Llc holds 49,100 shares with $3.78 million value, up from 22,000 last quarter. Epr Pptys (Call) now has $5.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 121,042 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased Nabors Industries Ltd stake by 104,741 shares to 122,109 valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bluelinx Hldgs Inc stake by 17,690 shares and now owns 111,653 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co was reduced too.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Peterson Mark Alan also sold $225,120 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $937,125 was sold by Hirons Michael L.

Among 3 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EPR Properties had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 22 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And holds 0.01% or 430 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 157,725 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 178,124 are held by Deutsche Bank Ag. 13,727 are held by Cohen & Steers. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 205,687 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 76,327 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 146,700 were reported by Denali Advisors Llc. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 38,415 shares. Natl Bank holds 0% or 5,153 shares in its portfolio. Counselors stated it has 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 79 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 231 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.03% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) 6.0% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EPR Properties (EPR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Do’s And Dont’s Of Successful Investing – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Now the wait: Cedar Fair will assess option to buy KCK Schlitterbahn – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Daiwa Securities maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded the shares of JD in report on Thursday, January 31 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, March 1. CLSA upgraded the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 to “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.82M for 156.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JD: Expensive, But Worth It – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why JD.com Stock Soared 17.6% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.