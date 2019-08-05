Equitec Specialists Has Lowered Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Position as Valuation Rose; Cme Group (CME) Holder Friess Associates Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 35,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 85,077 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00 million, down from 120,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58M shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspends Rusal metal; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 10/05/2018 – CME looks to bolster presence in US rates market with Eris deal; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 139,239 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 7,779 shares to 151,708 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) by 2,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intl Investors holds 0.97% or 13.77M shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 7,380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.15% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 37,000 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok invested in 11,995 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Thornburg Invest Incorporated invested in 3.11M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.22% or 16,422 shares. Two Sigma Lc holds 45,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 12,985 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Com has 209 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.21% stake. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Llc holds 1,408 shares. First Merchants holds 2,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 0.01% or 2,975 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested in 0.41% or 151,181 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.03 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,528 were accumulated by Zacks Invest Management. Mairs & Pwr Inc holds 32,515 shares. 12,290 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 6,921 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mngmt holds 1,468 shares. Kansas-based Dean Capital Mngmt has invested 1.92% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). New South Mgmt Inc accumulated 296,708 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Envestnet Asset accumulated 33,841 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 5,771 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 877 shares. Pnc Finance has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 4,159 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 72,924 shares stake. 8,031 were reported by Raymond James & Associates. Walthausen And Co Limited Liability invested in 115,300 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Eagle Boston Inv Inc accumulated 9,562 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 24,290 shares to 34,895 shares, valued at $41.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (NYSEMKT:HCHC) by 553,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN).