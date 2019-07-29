Equitec Specialists Has Lowered Its Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Holding by $594,000; Share Price Rose; As First Interstate Bancsystem Class A (FIBK) Share Price Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Raised Position by $1.75 Million

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Class A (FIBK) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 44,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 488,462 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, up from 443,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 33,321 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 5.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 14,229 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) CEO Jeff Graves on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “MTS Upsizes and Prices Offering of $350 Million of 5.750% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027 – Stockhouse” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC), A Stock That Climbed 33% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MTS Systems Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.50 million for 22.53 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Community 1st Bank – Business Wire” published on April 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Shareholders Approve Merger of Cascade Bancorp with and into First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. – Business Wire” on May 24, 2017. More interesting news about First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Rapid7 Inc (RPD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

