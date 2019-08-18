Equitec Specialists Has Lifted Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) by $20.07 Million; Moller Financial Services Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $689,440; Stock Declined

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 86.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 237,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.35 million, up from 127,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

