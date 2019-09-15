Equitec Specialists Has Increased Position in Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) as Share Value Declined; Mufg Americas Holdings Trimmed Holding in General Electric Co (GE) as Valuation Rose

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 182.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 152,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 236,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 83,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 1.01 million shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 65,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 652,282 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, down from 717,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES POWER UNIT EXCEEDING $1B 2018 COST CUT TARGET; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to fine Altice for jumping gun on PT Portugal deal; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO sees no profit growth at power unit this year; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 08/05/2018 – Current by GE Announces Its Broadest Portfolio of New Product Releases; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: That Went Better Than Expected — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: GE Negative Outlook Reflects Added Headwinds to Restoring GE’s Credit Profile

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons General Electric Stock Looks Worth Buying Under $10 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Fortune.com with their article: “â€˜Destruction of Capitalâ€™: How GEâ€™s Decade of Stock Buybacks May Come Back to Haunt the Company – Fortune” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GE Options Trader Braces for a Bigger Retreat – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mixed GE Options Trades Suggest The Rally May Soon Run Out Of Steam – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 6,331 shares to 9,196 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 117,901 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Loews Corp stated it has 3.00 million shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 139,136 shares. Hartford Finance Management Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability reported 1.06M shares stake. Allstate Corp has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 734,697 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Washington Corp reported 6,500 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lau Associate Ltd holds 0.08% or 15,945 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca accumulated 0.08% or 25,684 shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt holds 1.53% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 167,020 shares. Coastline Trust Company owns 10,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hm Payson & Com accumulated 338,258 shares. 34,817 are held by Iowa Bancorporation.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Call) (NYSE:RXN) by 102,200 shares to 44,900 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Pptys (Call) (NYSE:EPR) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,900 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd.

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rayonier Advanced Materials is ~6% down on Q4 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) CEO Paul Boynton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seadrill and Venator Materials among Energy/Materials gainers; SAExploration and Yuma Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.