Equitec Specialists Has Increased Dominion Energy (Put) (D) Holding; Dalton Investments Has Trimmed Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding by $2.89 Million

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (D) by 111.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 66,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 126,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77 million, up from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 1.56 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 240,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 2.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.83M, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 3.53M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-‘Well-wishers’ paid off dues of India’s Credential Finance before Chanda Kochhar named ICICI Bank CEO – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS BOARD WILL MEET ON TUESDAY FOR STRATEGY AND BUDGET PLANNING; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK BUYS 4.4% IN CLEARING CORP. FOR 1.43B RUPEES CASH; 12/04/2018 – Mint: Videocon loan case: Embattled ICICI board plans investor outreach; 06/05/2018 – New Indian Exprs: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; CEO loan issue may come up; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $580.49 million for 16.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 20,607 shares to 14,288 shares, valued at $17.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (NYSE:EPR).

