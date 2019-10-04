Equitec Specialists Has Decreased Stake in Epr Pptys (Put) (EPR) by $3.08 Million as Share Price Declined; As Centerpoint Ener (CNP) Market Value Declined, Viking Fund Management Has Lifted by $4.59 Million Its Holding

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Centerpoint Ener (CNP) by 364.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 164,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 209,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Ener for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 8.71M shares traded or 95.88% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – ON A GUIDANCE BASIS, FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WERE $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (Put) (EPR) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 41,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $559,000, down from 49,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 396,300 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New (Put) by 77,500 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 2,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.07 million shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,667 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc reported 12,800 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 119,059 shares. Eii owns 10,310 shares. Parametric Port Assocs holds 235,306 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Counselors has 3,098 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 40,241 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 27,564 are owned by Crawford Invest Counsel Inc. New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 23,288 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell And Com Investment Adviser Limited Com accumulated 7,811 shares.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.71 million for 14.32 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Realty Income a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EPR Properties to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties Names Greg Zimmerman as Chief Investment Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) by 100,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI) by 149,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Fairborn energy company wins $16.2M project at Wright-Patt – Dayton Business Journal” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0% or 295,064 shares. Gradient Invests Llc invested in 290,685 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Td Asset Management invested 0.08% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Serv Co Ma has invested 0.09% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). The Illinois-based First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division has invested 0.28% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). British Columbia Inv Management owns 0.03% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 109,717 shares. Utah Retirement owns 94,947 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce has invested 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Nomura Asset Management Commerce Ltd invested 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1.62 million shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 120 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest invested in 9,125 shares. Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.18% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 7.37M shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 227,713 shares.