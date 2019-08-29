Equitec Specialists Has Decreased Its Iridium Communications (Call) (IRDM) Stake by $678,600; Contour Asset Management Cut Wayfair (W) Position by $33.71 Million as Share Value Declined

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 339,644 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO RIDESHARE MISSION TARGETED FOR LAUNCH BY SPACEX FROM VAFB IN CALIFORNIA FOR MAY 19; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX ROCKET LIFTS OFF WITH IRIDIUM, NASA SATELLITES; 16/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 27/03/2018 – lridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 27/03/2018 – Iridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 30/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sends Ten More Iridium Satellites to Orbit; 14/05/2018 – Iridium Communications Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Fund $87 Million Into the Debt Service Reserve Account

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 227,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 220,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, down from 448,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 1.37 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Llc invested 0.74% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Global Endowment L P, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Hrt Fincl Lc holds 0.13% or 5,587 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 23,739 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Communication invested in 3,946 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 10,084 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 14,687 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 153,612 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 95,810 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 5,891 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0.56% or 2.90 million shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 137 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). First Mercantile invested in 4,600 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares to 509,156 shares, valued at $56.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Eqis Cap Management reported 0.03% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 241,357 shares. 16,070 were reported by Everence Management. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 2,500 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 250 shares. Van Berkom Assoc Incorporated accumulated 4.17M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 74,025 shares. Regions stated it has 1,641 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 6,300 shares. 83,587 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 55,790 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 14,800 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 89 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $90,780 activity.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.