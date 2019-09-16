Equitec Specialists Has Cut Its Holding in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by $1.86 Million; Anadarko Pete (APC) Market Valuation Rose While Welch & Forbes Decreased Its Stake by $602,140

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 8,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 29,675 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 38,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 175.02% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 51.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 49,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 98,050 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 159,922 shares to 218,980 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc by 131,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 600,000 shares. 78,872 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru. Numerixs Technologies invested 0.07% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 16,768 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Mgmt accumulated 21,903 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.09% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has 0.04% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 48,160 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 0.07% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 29,381 shares. Proshare Advsrs invested in 22,611 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 127,010 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Citigroup has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 111,694 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties prices $500M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties: 5.9% Yield From Recession Resistant Tenants – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPR Properties: Focused On The Experience And On The Future – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.71M for 14.07 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental: Market Has Discounted The Error, Buy With Both Hands – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Carl Icahn’s Top 6 Holdings – GuruFocus.com” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Will Chevron Come Over The Top? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $4.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,059 shares to 324,735 shares, valued at $47.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).