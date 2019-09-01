Equitec Specialists Decreased Iridium Communications (Call) (IRDM) Stake by $678,600; Market Valuation Declined; Crow Point Partners Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $2.89 Million

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 809,588 shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 22/05/2018 – SPACEX ROCKET LIFTS OFF WITH IRIDIUM, NASA SATELLITES; 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications 1Q EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO TARGETED FOR MAY 19 LAUNCH; 09/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX is set to launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC IRDM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.11, REV VIEW $481.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $90,780 activity.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (NYSE:RYAM) by 415,500 shares to 479,400 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B Riley Finl Inc by 76,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDMB).

Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Private Wealth Partners Limited Co accumulated 12,000 shares.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 18.70 million shares or 1.77% of the stock.