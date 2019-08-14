Equitec Specialists Decreased By $678,600 Its Iridium Communications (Call) (IRDM) Position; Ares Management Lowered American Airls Group (AAL) Stake By $6.80 Million

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM) stake by 64.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 26,100 shares as Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM)’s stock declined 7.09%. The Equitec Specialists Llc holds 14,300 shares with $378,000 value, down from 40,400 last quarter. Iridium Communications Inc (Call) now has $3.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 548,241 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Rideshare Mission Targeted for Launch by SpaceX on May 19; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY TOTAL BILLABLE SUBSCRIBERS GREW 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 30/03/2018 – Multiple delays pushed the Iridium-5 mission from its original date in December; 22/05/2018 – Iridium Completes Sixth Successful Iridium® NEXT Launch; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – lridium Completes Sixth Successful lridium® NEXT Launch; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX launched the fifth batch of Iridium NEXT satellites Friday on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO TARGETED FOR MAY 19 LAUNCH

Ares Management Llc decreased American Airls Group Inc (AAL) stake by 74.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ares Management Llc sold 261,701 shares as American Airls Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Ares Management Llc holds 91,120 shares with $2.46M value, down from 352,821 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc now has $12.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 13.00 million shares traded or 108.13% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. $138,820 worth of stock was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Isom Robert D Jr also bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Florida-based Goodhaven Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.58% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 2.89 million were reported by Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 22 shares. The Missouri-based Ent Svcs has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 291,363 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership holds 65,651 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Masters Cap Lc reported 1.00 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 13,066 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 17,205 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,365 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 79,362 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Management reported 1.15% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Marco Invest Limited Company has 0.54% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 91,522 shares.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.53M for 4.68 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Airlines Group has $56 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 68.41% above currents $27.51 stock price. American Airlines Group had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital given on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Lc has 30,089 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) or 11,065 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 51,435 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 125,687 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Eqis Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Co invested 0.04% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 420 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 30,661 shares. Citigroup has 60,067 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 24,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 388,394 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 2,790 shares. Herald Inv Mgmt holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 180,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 0% or 89 shares.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $90,780 activity. The insider Rush Parker William bought 4,000 shares worth $90,780.

Equitec Specialists Llc increased B Riley Finl Inc stake by 76,971 shares to 131,891 valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDMB) stake by 2,394 shares and now owns 120,988 shares. Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN) was raised too.