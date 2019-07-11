Equitec Specialists Cut Stake in Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) as Share Value Rose; Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Market Valuation Rose While Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Lifted Stake by $6.50 Million

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 401 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 22.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $184M-EBIT $225M; 24/05/2018 – B&W CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION O; 18/04/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings: Ashe Joins Lucas-Milhaupt From the FastenMaster Division of OMG Inc; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX TO REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP – ON MAY 23, SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – A Team of Doctors and Researchers Launch Study on Child Alignment; Grant Funding Provided by Steel Partners Foundation; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named President and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Reports 17.8% Babcock & Wilcox Stake in Filing

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 35,534 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.37M for 21.82 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Parsons Capital Ri holds 5,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank holds 243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Mutual Of America Capital Lc accumulated 511 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley National Advisers owns 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 80 shares. Piedmont Inv owns 4,499 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management invested 0.87% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Geode Cap Management Ltd owns 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 223,109 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 107,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Dean invested in 1.92% or 20,955 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 43,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 12,290 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 16,419 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc by 92,446 shares to 111,591 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (NYSE:RYAM) by 415,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,400 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.

