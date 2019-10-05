Equitec Specialists Cut Its Position in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by $1.86 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Boosted Holding

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 9,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38M, up from 50,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 51.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 49,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 261,382 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:D) by 100,100 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc by 131,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson And reported 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 119,059 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 73,459 shares. Massachusetts Ma reported 1.99 million shares. Jag Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,780 shares. Bartlett Lc invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.06% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 179 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 187,407 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. 3,520 are owned by Asset Mngmt Inc. Invesco Limited invested in 3.14 million shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.03% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 6,900 were reported by Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1,800 shares.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.71 million for 14.39 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Realty Income a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Best REITs To Own In The Late Stage Of The Cycle – Part 1: EPR Properties – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EPR Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties’ Steady Growth Looks Like A Hole-In-One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.