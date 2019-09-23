Equitec Specialists Boosted Its Rexnord New (Put) (RXN) Stake; LOJAS RENNER S.A. SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (LRENY) Sellers Decreased By 6.25% Their Shorts

Equitec Specialists Llc increased Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN) stake by 13.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Equitec Specialists Llc acquired 19,400 shares as Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN)’s stock rose 2.77%. The Equitec Specialists Llc holds 166,500 shares with $5.03M value, up from 147,100 last quarter. Rexnord Corp New (Put) now has $2.93B valuation. It closed at $27.64 lastly. It is up 1.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20

LOJAS RENNER S.A. SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (OTCMKTS:LRENY) had a decrease of 6.25% in short interest. LRENY’s SI was 4,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.25% from 4,800 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 11 days are for LOJAS RENNER S.A. SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (OTCMKTS:LRENY)’s short sellers to cover LRENY’s short positions. It closed at $12.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lojas Renner S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil. The company has market cap of $9.84 billion. The firm operates through Retail and Financial Products divisions. It has a 38.74 P/E ratio. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics, and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold RXN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 104.00 million shares or 1.66% more from 102.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corecommodity Management Ltd reported 0.32% stake. Raymond James & Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co holds 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) or 132,526 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,876 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh accumulated 490,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). First Advisors LP owns 404,611 shares. American Century Cos has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Captrust Fincl Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 572 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 46,975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Co reported 0% stake. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 71,720 shares. 17,482 are owned by Susquehanna Gru Llp. New York-based Paradigm Management Incorporated Ny has invested 0.2% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN).

