Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) EPS Estimated At $0.08; Shorts at EUROSITE POWER COMMON (EUSP) Lowered By 81.48%

EUROSITE POWER INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:EUSP) had a decrease of 81.48% in short interest. EUSP’s SI was 5,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 81.48% from 27,000 shares previously. With 32,400 avg volume, 0 days are for EUROSITE POWER INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:EUSP)’s short sellers to cover EUSP’s short positions. It closed at $0.1095 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Equinox Gold Corp. (CVE:EQX) to report $0.08 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 153.33% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. V_EQX’s profit would be $9.09 million giving it 22.66 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Equinox Gold Corp.’s analysts see -153.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 26,603 shares traded. Equinox Gold Corp. (CVE:EQX) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has market cap of $9.05 million. The Company’s energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. It currently has negative earnings.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company has market cap of $823.39 million. The firm primarily holds 100% interests in the Aurizona gold project covering approximately 241,400 hectares located in Brazil; and the Warintza copper-molybdenum exploration property with eight metallic mineral concessions covering 26,777 hectares located in Ecuador, as well as 75% interests in the Koricancha gold and silver milling operation located in Peru. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds 100% interests in the Ricardo copper-molybdenum property covering approximately 16,000 hectares located in the Chuquicamata mining district of Northern Chile; and the ELK gold property with 27 contiguous mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering 16,566 hectares located near Merritt, British Columbia.

More news for Equinox Gold Corp. (CVE:EQX) were recently published by: Mining.com, which released: “Equinox Gold attracts $130m investment from Abu Dhabi – MINING.com” on February 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Equinox Gold to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 25, 2019 is yet another important article.