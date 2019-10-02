Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) EPS Estimated At $0.08; AUSTRALIS CAPITAL COMMON SHARES CAN (AUSAF) Shorts Lowered By 7.91%

Analysts expect Equinox Gold Corp. (CVE:EQX) to report $0.08 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 153.33% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. V_EQX’s profit would be $9.06M giving it 22.50 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Equinox Gold Corp.’s analysts see -153.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 90,528 shares traded. Equinox Gold Corp. (CVE:EQX) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) had a decrease of 7.91% in short interest. AUSAF’s SI was 39,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.91% from 43,000 shares previously. With 158,400 avg volume, 0 days are for AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:AUSAF)’s short sellers to cover AUSAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.58% or $0.048 during the last trading session, reaching $0.406. About 244,696 shares traded or 88.85% up from the average. Australis Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Australis Capital Inc. is a venture capital specializing in early-stage but not limited to equity positions and/or debt in both public and private companies, financings in exchange for royalties or other distribution streams, and the possible acquisition of certain entities. The company has market cap of $64.37 million. It seeks to identify and invest in United States and abroad in cannabis and real estate assets. It currently has negative earnings.

