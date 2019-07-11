Equinor ASA (EQNR) Reaches $20.32 After 8.00% Up Move; Shorts at Paccar (PCAR) Raised By 17.63%

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) had an increase of 17.63% in short interest. PCAR’s SI was 8.17 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.63% from 6.95M shares previously. With 1.79M avg volume, 5 days are for Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s short sellers to cover PCAR’s short positions. The SI to Paccar Inc’s float is 2.4%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 570,635 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M

The stock of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 1.08 million shares traded. Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has declined 22.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EQNR News: 30/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s SOCAR signs deals for Caspian fields with Equinor; 29/05/2018 – EQUINOR OFFICIAL SAYS COMPANY WILL START PRODUCTION FROM AASTA HANSTEEN GAS FIELD IN OCTOBER; 23/05/2018 – EQUINOR AWARDED 9 LICENCES IN 30TH OFFSHORE LICENSING ROUND; 25/05/2018 – EQUINOR ASA EQNR.OL – SCHEDULED TO START AT TURN OF YEAR 2018/2019, DRILLING OF THREE WELLS WILL TAKE AROUND ONE YEAR; 29/05/2018 – REG-Recommendation from Equinor’s nomination committee; 25/05/2018 – REG-Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the fourth quarter 2017 in NOK; 25/05/2018 – Statoil: Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the fourth quarter 2017 in NOK; 25/05/2018 – EQUINOR ASA EQNR.OL – NEW GAS MODULE WILL ENABLE ACCELERATED RECOVERY OF RESOURCES IN FRAM AREA, WHICH HAS PREVIOUSLY BEEN LIMITED BY TROLL C GAS PROCESSING CAPACITY; 23/05/2018 – EQUINOR IS ALSO DEVELOPING MARINER FIELD ON UK CONTINENTAL SHELF, DUE TO COME ON STREAM IN LATE 2018; 29/05/2018 – Recommendation from Equinor’s nomination committeeThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $67.68 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $21.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EQNR worth $5.41B more.

Among 4 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PACCAR had 9 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. The firm has “Sell” rating by Loop Capital given on Tuesday, July 2. OTR Global downgraded the shares of PCAR in report on Thursday, January 24 to “Mixed” rating. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of PCAR in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PACCAR Inc shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth L P holds 0.06% or 19,817 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management has 0.41% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Advisory Alpha Limited Com has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.05% or 252,550 shares. Blair William & Comm Il reported 10,962 shares stake. Paloma holds 7,875 shares. M&T Comml Bank stated it has 45,626 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt owns 18,070 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 0% or 23,089 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 25,925 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 290,530 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 2.72M shares. Zebra Mngmt Llc has 18,787 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 462,639 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prudential Finance accumulated 0.14% or 1.21M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.38 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider BARKLEY MICHAEL T sold $911,781. The insider DANFORTH DAVID J sold 3,049 shares worth $197,383. Davila Marco A. sold $506,485 worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 6 Quinn T. Kyle sold $671,666 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 10,228 shares. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider HUBBARD TODD R sold $53,915. ARMSTRONG RONALD E sold 15,784 shares worth $1.04 million.

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.35 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 10.65 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PCAR or FOXF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: DUK, PNC, MET, PCAR, AOS – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PACCAR Gains on Rising Demand for Trucks, Costs Hurt – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JKI, VTR, MCK, PCAR: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company has market cap of $67.68 billion. The firm operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development divisions. It has a 8.51 P/E ratio. It also transports, processes, makes, markets, and trades in gas and oil commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals.

More notable recent Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equinor, Korean firms plan world’s biggest floating offshore wind farm – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equinor takes bigger stake of Johan Sverdrup oilfield – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Equinor’s share saving plan allocates shares Oslo Stock Exchange:EQNR – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Strike averted as Norway oil rig workers reach labor deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.