Equinor ASA (EQNR) Reaches $16.50 52 Week Low; Intel (INTC) Had 6 Analysts Last Week

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel had 30 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $60 target in Friday, April 5 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. Northland Capital maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. See Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) latest ratings:

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company has market cap of $54.71 billion. The firm operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development divisions. It has a 6.69 P/E ratio. It also transports, processes, makes, markets, and trades in gas and oil commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals.

Analysts await Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 48.33% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EQNR’s profit will be $1.03B for 13.31 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Equinor ASA for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold Intel Corporation shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 1.12% or 245,309 shares. Cambridge Advsr accumulated 46,462 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct invested in 0.38% or 42,620 shares. American Interest Group Inc holds 2.08M shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel owns 114,840 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership holds 3,774 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Round Table Service Lc has invested 0.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Buckingham Mgmt invested 0.69% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 110,830 are held by Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Company. 1832 Asset L P has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 12,426 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 10,730 shares. 933,651 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks owns 1.35 million shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Ami Asset owns 0.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 8,000 shares. Jnba Advsrs holds 98,794 shares.

