Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Shareholder Capital International Sarl Has Lifted Holding by $1.54 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Merriman Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding by $24.72 Million

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $519.13. About 91,872 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 99.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 130,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,194 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 131,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 1.50M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 14,420 shares to 140,580 shares, valued at $25.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,140 shares, and cut its stake in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:GGB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.19% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,715 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co stated it has 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 51 shares. Amer Invest Svcs holds 1,708 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company invested 0.85% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.04% or 878 shares. Mirae Asset Invs reported 2,377 shares. Three Peaks Limited Liability Com owns 10,536 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0% or 64 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 75,470 shares. Dubuque Bankshares & Tru accumulated 13 shares. Cumberland Partners holds 1,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Thomas White Int Limited holds 0.11% or 1,406 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Capital Management Inc has 12,501 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited holds 5,641 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $6.89 million activity. Shares for $478,833 were sold by VAN CAMP PETER on Tuesday, January 15. Campbell Michael Earl sold $366,798 worth of stock. Meyers Charles J also sold $2.15 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. 3,867 shares were sold by STROHMEYER KARL, worth $1.47 million. 3,551 shares were sold by Schwartz Eric, worth $1.35 million.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirees – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Marijuana Stock Innovative Industrial Properties Soared 47% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can This REIT Take On Amazon? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equinix: Strong Growth Should Continue In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Ashford Hospitality Trust Is Plunging Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.60 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,206 shares to 14,753 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 60,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 250,821 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.37% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 121,061 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Winch Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 16,329 are owned by Aimz Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 69,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.28% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 396 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi reported 60,266 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cohen Capital Mngmt owns 0.18% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,989 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc invested in 0.04% or 827 shares.