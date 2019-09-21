Equinix Reit (EQIX) Shareholder Agf Investments Has Raised Its Position by $2.19 Million; Harber Asset Management Stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) Has Lifted as Stock Declined

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 74,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 714,336 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 639,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 254,248 shares traded or 212.48% up from the average. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 9,338 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 4,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 536,664 shares traded or 36.93% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

