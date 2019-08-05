Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Share Value Rose While Capital International Sarl Upped by $1.54 Million Its Position; Central Securities Has Decreased Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $3.92 Million as Market Value Rose

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $8.77 during the last trading session, reaching $515.32. About 156,148 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80M, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.78. About 657,999 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10,200 shares to 83,520 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Holding (NASDAQ:IART) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,325 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $23.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 22.05 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

