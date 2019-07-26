Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Position Maintained by Capital International Sarl; Lumina Fund Management Raised Holding in Illumina (ILMN) by $465,000

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $487.75. About 268,184 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $297.98. About 346,165 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illumina files more patent infringement suits against BGI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illumina: How Cheap Can You Buy It? – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UK regulator not there with Illumina/PacBio tie-up – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect from Illumina Earnings After Preliminary Results Tanked ILMN Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.14% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 69,500 shares. Johnson Financial Gru Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Advisory Svcs Network Lc stated it has 4,317 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,126 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 19,544 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,230 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Norinchukin Comml Bank The accumulated 28,321 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 200,689 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 12,300 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 2,000 shares. Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated has invested 1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bessemer Group, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,406 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.41 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S also sold $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. 124 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares with value of $34,734 were sold by Dadswell Charles. $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 172,550 shares to 644,470 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,895 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB).